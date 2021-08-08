Dwayne Johnson says he's opposite 'not washing themselves' celebs, showers three times a day

Internet recently went frenzy after a slew of celebrities shared their shower habit and how often they took shower. Amid all this, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson too shared his shower habit with his fans.



Johnson has confessed the little secret about how often he showers and assured his fans that he’s not in the same category. The 49-year-old actor responded to a fan on Twitter, who said that she and her co-workers decided after a long discussion that Dwayne “can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones.”



Replying to the tweet, Dwayne revealed that he's is not possible one of them and that he showers three times a day.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower

Recently, many celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard and more celebs had a public conversation about their hygiene and revealed their shocking bath routine.



While on Armchair Expert, Ashton said: ''I wash my armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.'' Mila revealed that she washes her ''slits and t**s'' and also revealed that she did not bathe her children Wyatt and Dimitri, ''every day'' when they were infants.



Dax and his wife Kristen Bell revealed she would ''wait for the stink'' before bathing their daughters. Jake Gyllenhaal joined the long list of anti- bathing celebs and said in a recent Vanity Fair interview, ''More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.''