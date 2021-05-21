Drew Barrymore recalls bizarre kiss story with Hugh Grant

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Jackman shared a bizarre moment many years ago.



Recently, Hugh appeared as the guest in Drew's talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and together they shared a story of them making out for 10 minutes straight at a fancy restaurant.



Recalling old days, Barrymore told, ''One of the moments that I had some of the most moxie – and I don’t think we’ve ever talked about this – I walked into The Waverly Inn and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar and I fully started kissing you."

'Saturday Night Live' season finale promo has a lot on offer



"Yes, I remember that." Grant responded.



Grant went on to tell his side of the story, “It was really bizarre. I was very drunk as well and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised.



In the show, Grant also revealed that Barrymore sent him a letter of support after he was arrested in 1995 following his sex worker Divine Brown scandal — while he was dating Elizabeth Hurley.

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello's new single 'Leave Before You Love Me' is here!



''It was during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, I was just an idiot. I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police,'' he added.

''I was back in England with 5,000 members of the press around the borders of my farm and I opened a letter, from you, that was very supportive and nice, and it was very cheering up and I thought I love Drew Barrymore. Words of support from an actress I didn’t know in Hollywood was lovely, so, you will always have a place in my heart.'' the actor said.