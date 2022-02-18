Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ to end with season 4, says, he has no 'regrets'

Donald Glover's award-winning comedy-drama series 'Atlanta' is coming to an end.



The series will end after season 4. On Thursday, FX chairman John Landgraf announced at the virtual Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” Landgraf said.

He continued, “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”



The 10-episode season three is set to drop on FX on March 24 and its also the first time when the series will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu.



Reacting to the news, Glover said he has no regrets about wrapping the series. “To be honest, I wanted to end it after season two,” he said during a Q&A with TV critics. “Death is natural...when the conditions are ripe for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right for it, they don’t happen.”

“I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was,” Glover said.



The upcoming season is set largely in Europe, with Earn, Alfred aka Paper Boi, Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) on tour.



So far, the series has won a total of five Primetime Emmy Awards since its debut in 2016, including an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series prizes in 2017.