'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' won't release in Saudi Arabia

Marvel's upcoming film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will miss its date in Saudi Arabia. The film will not be getting a theatrical release in the country.



While reports state that the film has not been banned, it simply hasn't received a distribution certificate. The film was scheduled to release across the Gulf on May 5. But since the certification has not been given, the release seems unlikely.



This is the second time that a Marvel film is facing problems in Saudi Arabia in recent months.

'The Eternals' did not play in Saudi Arabia over its same-gender couple romance and the MCU's first gay superhero.

Quite often movies with LGBTQ content don`t make it past censors in the Gulf, and `Doctor Strange 2` features America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who is gay in the Marvel comics.

The sequel is expected to be released in the United Arab Emirates though. The film has Benedict Cumberbatch playing the lead role.