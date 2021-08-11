Disney/Pixar film 'Luca' sets August 20 release date for China

Disney/Pixar’s latest film ‘Luca’ will be released in China on August 20. This will be the first Hollywood film getting a premiere date in China since the last release in June. It’s premiere date comes at a time when about 30% of cinemas are closed in the market due to a COVID surge.

Last Pixar film ‘Soul’ was a hit in China and went on to gross $58 million.



Luca is a coming-of-age tale directed by Oscar nominee Enrico Casarosa. Set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it centers on a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares his adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

