Did Marvel Studios approach Steven Spielberg for 'Fantastic Four'? Here's the truth

Marvel Studios, the studio behind the biggest film franchise of all time -- Marvel Cinematic Universe -- is often blamed for being overbearing with filmmakers who are micromanaged to keep up with the style of the studio. But that is likely not true. Otherwise talented filmmakers like Taika Waititi, James Gunn, and the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo) who began as indie directors would not have flourished in MCU and we would not have movies like 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Now, it appears Kevin Feige and co tried to rope in none other than Steven Spielberg for the upcoming movie 'Fantastic Four'. The film was earlier going to be directed Jon Watts, the director of MCU's 'Spider-Man' movies but he left the project for a 'Star Wars' movie. The 'Fantastic Four' property, along with X-Men, can now be in MCU thanks to Marvel Studios' parent company Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which owned them earlier.

The Fantastic Four are a group of four superpowered individuals -- Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), Invisible Woman (Susan "Sue" Storm), Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and Thing (Ben Grimm) -- who live as a dysfunctional family. Their enemies are truly powerful supervillains like Doctor Doom and Galactus.

The news of Marvel approaching Spielberg comes from The Vulture, which said that the studio tried to reach out to Spielberg. A former reporter at the publication Mike Sampson tweeted, "Ok I'm not in the scoop game anymore, but have heard that Marvel did reach out to Spielberg's team to gauge interest in directing Fantastic Four, but that's as far as the "discussions" went presumably because SS has no interest."