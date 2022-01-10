Demi Lovato gets a giant spider tattoo on their head following rehab stint

Demi Lovato is showing off their new head tattoo.



The 29-year-old singer shared a series of snaps on Instagram Story featuring their new tattoo – and it’s a huge one.



The hitmaker, who debuted their new buzz cut at the end of last year, has opted for a large black spider on the one side of their recently half-shaven head.

The singer, who uses they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary, wrote in one of the posts unveiling the strange tattoo, “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,”





“She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in the world.”

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who has created many of Demi's past tattoos, was the artist behind the creative ink, this time also. Lovato has roughly 25 tattoos all over their body.



The new tattoo comes after the pop star completed another stint in rehab quietly. As per the reports, they went to Utah for treatment and is “doing well.” They recently returned home.