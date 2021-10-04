Daniel Craig starrer ‘No Time to Die’ storms international box office

James Bond's new movie 'No Time To Die' is raking big numbers at the international box office.



Daniel Craig final outing as the iconic British spy shook the overseas box office with a mighty $119 million from 54 foreign markets.



As per Variety, Universal Pictures notes that 'No Time to Die' is the first Hollywood release in the pandemic era to collect more than $100 million without a China release. The movie will release in China on October 29.

The spy film's new box office galore comes from countries like the United Kingdom, South Korea, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Hong Kong and others.



The movie notched the biggest three-day total in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it generated $25.6 million over the weekend. In 21 countries, including the UK, Germany ($14.7 million) and Hong Kong ($2.9 million), Daniel Craig secured the best debut for a pandemic release.



As per reports, in India, the movie has collected Rs 12.50 crore in its first weekend.

The film will open in another 15 international territories in the coming days, including France (October. 6), Russia (October. 7) and North America (October. 8).



'No Time to Die', the 25th instalment in the franchise and Daniel Craig`s last portrayal of the spy, was pushed back three times as its makers waited for good time to release the movie.

