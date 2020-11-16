Chris Pratt now receives support from brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger after being labeled as the 'worst Chris' in Hollywood

Patrick Schwarzenegger has spoken in support for his brother-in-law actor Chris Pratt was recently voted as the 'worst Chris' in Hollywood.



While speaking to Variety magazine, Patrick adressed the controversy and termed Twitter as a 'junkyard'.



"It's crazy," he said. "Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there's something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let's get mad at this person. People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better. It's sad, honestly."



'The Midnight Sun' star prasied Pratt for being "pretty strong-boned" and revealed that he doesn't get affected by trolls that easily.

"I don't think anything really hits him deep down," he said of Pratt. "I messaged him, and just mostly was like, 'I hope you're not taking this seriously.'"



"I think he can learn a thing or two from my dad or my mum," he added. "My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else's opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go. No matter what you're doing in life, there's are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail, " Patrick further added.



Chris is married to Patrick's sister Katherine and the couple share a daughter together.



In October, an online poll on Twitter dubbed Chris Pratt as 'worst Chris' in Hollywood as the actor is part of the church that supports Donald Trump and his policies on abortion.



The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star had at that time received support from his famous friends and Avengers co-stars, as well as his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.