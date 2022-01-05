Chris Evans to play Gene Kelly in untitled pic

Captain America actor Chris Evans is being rumoured to play Gene Kelly in an untitled film, based on an original idea conceived by him.

The film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Kelly while working on his next film.

Apart from an acting stint in the film, Chris Evans will also produce the project alongside Mark Kassen. Rian Johnson’s and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions is set to produce alongside John Logan, who also will write the script.

Also read: Vanessa Kirby replaces Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott's Napoleon in Kitbag

Hilary Duff, husband respond to video of daughter's car seat controversy