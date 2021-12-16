Bruce Springsteen sells music rights to Sony in massive deal

Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire music rights to Sony music.



Grammy-winning singer has sold his recorded music and publishing catalog to the company for around $500 million in a deal. As per the reports, the deal is the biggest single-artist music-catalog deal to date.



No public announcement has been made about the whooping deal.

The sale will give Sony ownership of Springsteen's entire iconic catalog including the 15-times platinum album 'Born In The U.S.A' and five-times platinum 'The River,' Billboard reported.



The new deal has topped Bob Dylan’s music sale to Universal for nearly $400 million.



The 72-year-old singer has been with Columbia Records, a unit of Sony Music, for over 5 decades now. He first signed a deal with the label in 1972.

As per Variety, Billboard estimated that the Springsteen album catalog generated about $15 million in revenue in 2020 and that his publishing catalog brings in about $7.5 million per year.

Many other singers have done million-dollar deals in the past, including David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.



In his career, Springsteen has released twenty studio albums and has sold more than 150 million records worldwide and more than 64 million albums in the United States, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists. He has earned numerous awards for his work, including 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award (for Springsteen on Broadway).