Brad Pitt starrer 'Bullet Train' pushes back, now to release on this date

Brad Pitt's most anticipated action drama 'Bullet Train' will now arrive a little late. The release date of the action drama has been pushed again from July 15 to July 29, the recently-vacated date of Dwayne Johnson`s DC movie `Black Adam`.

The studio also announced that 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is moving ahead by a week, from July 22 to Bullet Train’s former July 15 spot.



In its new July 29 slot, 'Bullet Train' will battle two other wide openers: Focus Features` horror-thriller `Vengeance` and Paramount`s animated action-comedy `Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank`, which are both releasing on July 22.



The movie was originally set for April 8.

The movie follows five assassins on a high-speed train who realize their assigned targets are related, as per Variety.



Based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, ‘Bullet Train’ has a bevy of stars including Brad Pitt. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Benito A. Martínez Ocasio also star.



The movie marks the first film that Bullock and Pitt have appeared in together.