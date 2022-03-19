Brad Pitt starrer 'Bullet Train' pushes back, now to release on this date

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 19, 2022, 06:23 PM(IST)

Brad Pitt still from 'Bullet Train' Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The movie marks the first film that Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have appeared in together.
 

Brad Pitt's most anticipated action drama 'Bullet Train' will now arrive a little late. The release date of the action drama has been pushed again from July 15 to July 29, the recently-vacated date of Dwayne Johnson`s DC movie `Black Adam`. 

Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin dies after getting injured in Russian shellings

The studio also announced that 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is moving ahead by a week, from July 22 to Bullet Train’s former July 15 spot.

In its new July 29 slot, 'Bullet Train' will battle two other wide openers: Focus Features` horror-thriller `Vengeance` and Paramount`s animated action-comedy `Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank`, which are both releasing on July 22.

The movie was originally set for April 8.

BTS’ Jin undergoes surgery after injuring his finger

The movie follows five assassins on a high-speed train who realize their assigned targets are related, as per Variety. 

Based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, ‘Bullet Train’ has a bevy of stars including Brad Pitt. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Benito A. Martínez Ocasio also star.

The movie marks the first film that Bullock and Pitt have appeared in together.

Topics

Read in App