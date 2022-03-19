BTS’ Jin undergoes surgery after injuring his finger

K-pop band BTS member Jin has undergone surgery after he injured his left index finger.



The incident took place just a few weeks ahead of the group's Los Angeles concert in April.



BTS agency Big Hit music informed the Army about Jin's injury and gave an update on his health.

In the long statement, the agency noted, that he sustained the injury during his daily activities and visited a hospital for the same on March 18.



''Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18,'' the statement reads.



After a successful surgery, the BTS member was discharged on the morning of March 19 and is currently resting.

''The surgery went well according to the doctors. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery,'' the statement reads.

Jin's finger surgery comes a few months after he had tested positive for Covid-19.



Meanwhile, the K pop band BTS performed to a live audience in their first offline concert since the pandemic in their home country.



The last time they took the stage with a live audience was in 2019 at the South Korean capital. After that, they performed to an empty concert hall for the first Permission to Dance show in Seoul last year, which the audiences had to watch online.