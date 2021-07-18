Billie Eilish says she is 'ashamed' of her past behavior after racial slur video scandal

Billie Eilish has landed herself into a controversy after a video of her using a racial slur and mocking an Asian accent went viral. However, the singer later issued an apology. Now, a month after, Eilish recently addressed the issue again.



In an interview with Vogue Australia, Eilish shared her feeling and said she is “ashamed” of some past behaviour.



By telling that everyone has an embarrassing past, she said, “I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing. The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly,” she explained.

“It’s really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It’s so weird,” she continued. By addressing the viral video thing, “The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’” Eilish added.



Last month, Billie issued an apology by putting out a long statement on Instagram and said she was "appalled and embarrassed" by the edit, which she said was from the time when she was 13 or 14 years old. In the video, Eilish can be seen mouthing the slur.



"I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word," Eilish, now 19, said. "This song was the only time I`d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."



The video went viral amid a spate of attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic.