Bill Skarsgard set to play titular vampire in Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' remake

Bill Skarsgard is all set to play the titular antagonist in Robert Eggers' upcoming remake of F. W. Murnau's 1922 German horror classic 'Nosferatu', as per The Hollywood reporter. Eggers, known for directing two acclaimed horror films 'The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse' and more recently historical fiction film 'The Northman', is reimagining 'Nosferatu', which was an unofficial adaptation of English author Bram Stoker's landmark horror novel, 'Dracula'. Dracula is remembered as the first vampire novel. Like 'Dracula', 'Nosferatu' was about an ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks a young woman in 19th century, only in the film it was Germany, not England.

While the Stoker family won a court case against the makers of 'Nosferatu' and court ordered all copies of the film destroyed, some survived and the film became an enduring classic.

Skarsgard, a Swedish actor, is best known for donning the role of another iconic horror fiction villain -- Pennywise in two-movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'It' by Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti. He received a lot of praise for his performance, and it is likely that the portrayal of the ancient evil being who appears as a creepy clown played a big part in him getting the role.

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose Depp is also set to play a role in the film. While her character is unknown, it may be Ellen Hutter, the role Greta Schröder played in 'Nosferatu'