Benedict Cumberbatch to play poisoned KGB agent in HBO series 'Londongrad'

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in the limited series 'Londongrad'. The series is currently in the works at HBO.



The forthcoming series is based on the novel titled The Terminal Spy which is penned by Alan Cowell.

The series tells the true story of Alexander Litvinenko, the KGB agent and later defector killed by poisoning with the radioactive isotope polonium-210 in 2006 in England. Cumberbatch will star as Litvinenko and will also serve as an executive producer on the project under his Sunnymarch banner, as per Variety.



Bryan Fogel, who previously won an Oscar for his documentary 'Icarus' in 2018, will direct the limited series and David Scarpa is writing and will also executive produce.