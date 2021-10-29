Matthew Perry to write a memoir about 'Friends' and battle with addiction

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing is working on a new project now!

The 'Friends' alum, 52, is ready to share his story with the world. The actor has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal to write an autobiography.

Perry has signed a deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the upcoming memoir. The untitled memoir will be published in fall 2022.



It will be the first memoir written by any of the 'Friends' cast, which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.



Perry rose to fame in the 90s as Chandler Bing on the sitcom 'Friends' and recently he reunited with the cast for HBO Max’s 'Friends: The Reunion'. Apart from the show, he had his private struggles with addiction.

As per Deadline, ''In the book, Perry will take readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the sitcom while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. It is set to be a candid and self-aware book told with his trademark humour, with Perry vividly detailing his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.''