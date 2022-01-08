Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley joins Wes Anderson’s next project

Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley are all set to star in Wes Anderson’s newest feature.



Anderson will direct and write the new feature adaptation of Roald Dahl collection of short stories 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More.' The upcoming feature is set up on Netflix.

Sources also note that production is set to get underway this month in the UK. As per the reports, Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar, the protagonist of the titular story, more details about other characters are unknown.



Netflix had no comment on the reports.



News of the new project comes after the streamer’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company in September 2021, which gave the streamer rights to the author’s entire catalogue.

This would be the second Dahl project for Anderson who previously directed the Oscar-nominated animated film 'The Fantastic Mr. Fox.'



Meanwhile, Cumberbatch is currently starring in the superhit 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and also stars in Marvel upcoming series 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', due in May 2022. He has garnered Oscar buzz for his leading performance as Phil Burbank in Jane Campion’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel 'The Power of the Dog.'