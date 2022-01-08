Cate Blanchett to star in Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's first English-language feature

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar is finally making his first English-language feature film titled, 'A Manual for Cleaning Women.' For the new project, Ace-director has tapped in Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett, who will star and produce the movie.



The movie, which is in the early stages of development, is based on a book of the same name and tells 43 short stories that centre on women in different types of demanding jobs.

Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures.



Almodóvar has directed a number of classic films in Spanish including 'Parallel Mothers' which was released late last year. The film stars Penélope Cruz and was nominated for two Golden Globes. Last year, Almodovar also released, 'The Human Voice', a 30-minute film starring 'Tilda Swinton'.

Two-time Oscar winner, Blanchett most recently starred in both 'Nightmare Alley' from Guillermo del Toro, and Adam McKay’s 'Don’t Look Up,' both of which are in the Oscar race.