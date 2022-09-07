Ben Kingsley to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at Zurich Film Festival

Acclaimed English actor Sir Ben Kingsley, best known for playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' is all set to receive the Golden Icon award for lifetime achievement at the Zurich International Film Festival (ZFF) later this month, The Hollywood Reporter said. Kingsley will also present his upcoming film 'Dalíland' at the event. 'Dalíland' is a biographical film on Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí. Mary Harron is directing. The film, written by John C. Walsh, also stars Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Alexander Beyer, Avital Lvova, Rupert Graves, Andreja Pejić, Suki Waterhouse, and Mark McKenna. 'Dalíland' will also conclude the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Born Krishna Pandit Bhanji, Kingsley was born to an English mother and an Indian father. He began his acting career in theatre and performing Shakespeare's plays. 'Gandhi' was only the second feature film of his career and it catapulted him to global fame. His performance in the role of one of the most towering figures in the 20th century won him universal acclaim, an Oscar, a Bafta, a Golden Globe, and more.

Kingsley is also known for his performance in movies like 'Twelfth Night', 'Sexy Beas', 'House of Sand and Fog', 'Thunderbirds', 'Lucky Number Slevin', 'Shutter Island', 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time', 'Hugo', 'The Dictator', and 'Ender's Game'. Among the younger generations, he is perhaps best known for playing the role of out-of-work actor Trevor Slattery in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Christian Jungen, ZFF Artistic Directo said in a statement (quoted by The Hollywood Reporter), “Sir Ben Kingsley is an outstanding and highly versatile character actor who is not only completely absorbed in his roles, but is also able to imbue his characters with a rare human depth. With his nuanced acting, Kingsley has the ability to present the inner life of his characters to the outside world and to embody complex, fractured characters in a convincing and haunting way. A number of Kingsley’s films, including Gandhi and Schindler’s List, are among the most significant milestones in film history, making him, in turn, one of the most famous actors in the world.”