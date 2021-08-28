'Shang-Chi': Ben Kingsley opens up on reprising his role as Trevor Slattery after 'Iron Man 3'

Sir Ben Kingsley is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!



The 77-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who played Trevor Slattery in the 2013 movie 'Iron Man 3' movie, recently opened up about his role in Marvel's first Asian superhero movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

Revealing why he finally said 'yes' to the film, Ben said, "Kevin Feige flew down and came over to my house in Oxfordshire, England to present me the idea of Trevor in the first place. The introduction was so well put and conceptualized. The initial characters were thought through and very well created."



Talking further, Ben said he felt it was a 'marvellous opportunity' and a complete delight to reprise Trevor.



"It was a marvellous opportunity to add more layers and see another aspect of him in his element as an actor doing a one-man show for people, dressed in Shakespearean costume. It was a tremendous opportunity. I was absolutely delighted to revisit Trevor and to give him another breath of life as it were," he added.

The movie also stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.



The movie will hit theatres on September 3 in India.

