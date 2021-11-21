Art LaFleur, 'Sandlot' and 'Field of Dreams' actor, dies at 78

Actor Art LaFleur, who was best known for playing Babe Ruth in 'The Sandlot,' has died. He was 78.



The veteran actor died following a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

His wife, Shelley LaFleur shared the news on social media. "This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away. He brought laughter to so many people as Babe Ruth in the Sandlot, The Tooth Fairy in The Santa Clause 2 and 3, and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams to name just a few. He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends," Shelley wrote.

She added, "Every location or set we visited him on, the cast and crew would introduce themselves and tell Molly, Joe, and me how Art spoke of us with such pride and love. He was never happier than the day this picture was taken, when Glenda LaFleur, who he was overjoyed to have as a daughter, joined our family. I was so very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us."



The late 78-year-old actor is survived by his wife Shelley and their son and daughter.

Amongst several others roles, he was best known for portraying Babe Ruth in 1993's 'The Sandlot', Chick Gandil in 1989's movie about baseball 'Field of Dreams' and the tooth fairy in 2002's 'The Santa Clause 2' and 2003's 'The Santa Clause 3.'



He also appeared in several TV shows, including 'Malcolm in the Middle,' 'The Bernie Mac Show,'M*A*S*H' and others.