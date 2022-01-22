Arnold Schwarzenegger is 'fine' after being involved in a serious car accident

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a terrible car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, January 21.



As per the reports, the 74-year-old actor was unharmed in the crash and is fine however, one person was badly injured. "He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," a rep for the actor told People.

Arnold was driving his Yukon SUV when it collided with a red Prius at around 5:00 PM PT. His SUV rolled over the top of another car, Prius, then continued rolling to the left and then collided with a Porsche Cayenne. The actor’s close friend Jake Steinfeld was also spotted at the scene.



The accident was intense enough that the airbags in Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon deployed.

One eyewitness says it was crazy and looked like a stunt in a movie. A woman driving the Prius suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, according to the outlet.



More details about the crash were not immediately revealed. No one was arrested.