After Disney, Sony pulls 'Morbius' from Russia release over Ukraine crisis

After Walt Disney Co said it’s pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis”, another studio, Sony, has decided to take the same action.

Sony has decided to take the same course for its high profile Marvel film ‘Morbius’ starring Jared Leto. In a statement, a Sony spokesperson said, “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

Earlier, Warner Bros too announced the same for its upcoming ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson.