Absolutely not! Tom Holland quash break up rumours with Zendaya

Our spidey lovers are very much together! After weeks of speculations that Tom Holland and Zendaya are no longer together, the Spider-Man actor has confirmed that everything is all right and well in their paradise. The rumours were quashed by Holland himself during his recent outing in Los Angeles. In the video acquired by TMZ, the actor who was out strolling on the streets of LA, was asked about his break-up speculations.

The breakup rumours started with Zendaya's mysterious social media activities, as she unfollowed everyone on her Instagram handle, including Holland. The other speculative thing that fans have noticed is that the pair have not been spotted in public together. However, Tom is still following Zendaya on the photo-sharing app. Tom and Zendaya came close while working in 2016 when they worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the movie, the pair played the role of on-screen lovers Peter Parker and MJ.





After a lot of speculation about their relationship, the couple were captured kissing in their car in 2021. However, Tom went public about his relationship with Zendaya on Instagram when he shared a birthday post for his lady love.



"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland wrote in the caption. "Gimme a call when your up xxx"

Zendaya and Tom have always refrained from talking about their relationship.

While promoting his psychological thriller series The Crowded Room, Tom talked about his relationship with Zendaya, and said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible.”



Saying that he and Zendaya feel like they don't “owe” any explanation about their relationship to anyone.

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.