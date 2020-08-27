Kate Winslet says role in 'Contagion' prepared her for coronavirus pandemic

When the pandemic broke out, people across the world grappled with the new norms of safety as most were clueless about the new virus, but that wasn't the case for actress Kate Winslet.



Kate Winslet, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter said that she was ready for the pandemic long before everyone else thanks to her role in 2011 film 'Contagion'.



Winslet was in Philidelphia shooting a mini-series when the lockdown began, but her preparation for her 'Contagion' role, provided her with knowledge of how to fight such a pandemic.



“I think it’s the unknown element of this virus. We just don’t know how it’s going to affect any given individual. I think that was what’s so terrifying,” said Winslet. “I’m a very practical, straightforward person, and if I have to respond to an emergency, I just go into that zone.”

Also read:'Contagion' movie cast shared awareness video-message on COVID-19

Winslet revealed that she took concrete steps as a precaution much before others.



“People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves,” recalled Winslet.



"Then all of a sudden March 13 came around, and people were like, 'F**k, where do I get one of those masks?'"



Despite the precautions taken, Winslet revealed that two of closest people tested positive for the virus.



"One was in L.A. and was very lucky to get on a trial using convalescent plasma and did really, really well in the space of, like, 72 hours after the treatment. And a dialect coach who lives in London has had it, was in hospital for 11 weeks, is out, and has had every lung test, blood test, blood pressure test, and is clear of everything but just cannot get better — is breathless, lethargic, still feels very unwell," said the actress.

Also read: 'Contagion' to 'Simpsons', movies-shows that predicted coronavirus years ago

Winslet is set to resume filiming for the show in Philadelphia and is now worried that she has forgotten how to act.

"Now that I’m going to have to go back to work, I’m like, 'Oh f**k, I’ve forgotten how to act,'" the star said.



"It will be with some extraordinary back-to-work protocols, which are great. But when you’re an actor in a film or a TV piece, social distancing is obviously sometimes just not possible, based on the scene."