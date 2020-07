Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse victims seek secrecy for opt-out agreement

Harvey Weinstein’s victims of sexual assault are dropping out of the proposed class-action settlement and it could become a big deal if the number increases. According to various lawyers as per media reports, if a certain number of women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct prior to 2005 opt out of the settlement, then the whole victims’ compensation fund could fall flat.

The proposed agreement, which includes an $18.8 million victims fund, would resolve many civil claims against Weinstein, The Weinstein Co. and several of its directors and execs — none of whom have admitted any wrongdoing. Wigdor Law, which represents several women with claims against the now-jailed producer, immediately decried the deal as "a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors."

As part of the proposed settlement, the parties are to submit a written agreement regarding women who could opt out of the deal. It would result in the insurance company's right to withdraw from the settlement. If any of those parties withdraw, the whole settlement is null and void and the cases pick back up where they left off in court.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape conviction. Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree on February 24, 2020.

