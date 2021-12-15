‘Zorro’ series starring Wilmer Valderrama in works

Hollywood star Wilmer Valderrama is set to star and executive produce a live-action ‘Zorro’ series. It is in development currently at Disney TV.

The actor will star as Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego, the masked horseman known as Zorro in the days of Spanish California.

The Zorro show is a reimagining of the Disney-ABC 'Zorro' series that had Guy Williams. It aired on TV in the 1950s and was hugely popular. The show also starred Gene Sheldon, George J. Lewis, and Henry Calvin.

Along with Wilmer Valderrama, the new series will be executive produced by Gary Marsh, the outgoing president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television.

Valderrama is best known for his role as Fez on the hit sitcom ‘That ’70s Show’ as well as his role as Nick Torres on ‘NCIS’.