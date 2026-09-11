/Jonas Brothers bring their magic to Melbourne at NFL halftime show

As the NFL kicked off its 2026 season in Australia, the Jonas Brothers brought their signature energy to the stage on Thursday night, lighting up Melbourne during the halftime show of the Los Angeles Rams–San Francisco 49ers game. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas mesmerised the crowd with a star-studded musical spectacle before the match stress.

Jonas Brothers perform at NFL halftime show

On September 10, the Jonas Brothers delivered a high-energy performance during the NFL halftime show in Melbourne. The six-minute show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) featured a medley of their biggest hits, including “Burnin’ Up,” “Sucker,” “Listen When Sad” and “Year 3000.”

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The highlight of the show came when the band performed a special cover of Australian music legend John Farnham’s unofficial national anthem, “You’re the Voice,” drawing a massive response from the crowd. Before launching into the crowd-pleasing anthem, Nick Jonas shouted, “We love you, John Farnham!”

The American trio wore identical letterman jackets, the classic off-field attire associated with college jocks.

The brothers said in a statement to the NFL: “We couldn’t be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia. Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honour. We can’t wait to be part of this historic moment and celebrate with everyone in the stadium and watching around the world.”