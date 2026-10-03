/Emma Roberts shares wedding photos with Cody John months after secret ceremony | See pics

Three months after her wedding to actor Cody John, Emma Roberts has shared glimpses of their special day. The American Horror Story star took to social media to share a series of pictures from their July 25 ceremony, leaving her followers in awe.

Emma Roberts shares wedding photos

The recently shared images show several intimate moments from the ceremony. One picture shows Roberts and John sharing a kiss, while others feature the couple exchanging vows and making their way down the aisle hand-in-hand. She captioned the post, "hitched."

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Also Read: American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts marries Cody John in a private Idaho wedding

Roberts' son, Rhodes, walked his mother down the aisle. The wedding was reportedly held as a private outdoor celebration at a family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, with close family and friends in attendance.

For the ceremony, the actress opted for a white chiffon wedding gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a matching headband. John, meanwhile, kept his wedding look classic in a black tuxedo.

Emma Roberts and Cody John's relationship

The couple began dating in August 2022 and have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. Roberts and John announced their engagement publicly in July 2024.

The actress announced the engagement on Instagram with a picture showing off her ring. The couple subsequently made occasional public appearances together.

John, who is also an actor, has appeared in projects including Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark.

Roberts was previously in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares her son Rhodes.

Emma Roberts' work front

The actress began her acting career with the crime film Blow, and has appeared in several projects since then, including Unfabulous, Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Scream 4, We're the Millers, Palo Alto, Nerve, Holidate, Madame We, and American Horror Story.