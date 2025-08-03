/Comedian Matt Rife buys real-life Warren House, home to Annabelle and 700 haunted items

Stand-up Comedian Matt Rife has bought the house of noted demon hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. The house serves as a museum for the occult and is the home of the real-life Annabelle doll, along with over 700 other haunted items. The Warrens and the doll were thrust into the limelight again thanks to the Conjuring film franchise and its spinoff films. Rife has reported paying between $551,914 - $683,000 for the four-bedroom and two-bath house located in Monroe, Connecticut.

Who is Matt Rife? The new owner of Annabelle

Matt Rife is a stand-up comic and actor who started his career appearing on episodes of the reality TV show Wild 'n Out before he transitioned into comedy. He is currently one of the most popular new comics in the United States. His last special was 2024's Lucid: A Crowd Work Special for Netflix. Rife has always been interested in the occult, having worked as a paranormal investigator for the YouTube channel Overnight.

Rife announced the news of the purchase via Instagram posting, “I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection, including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!!”

Ed and Lorraine Warren: The demonologists who inspired The Conjuring

Ed and Lorraine Warren were famous and controversial demon hunters who rose to prominence during the 1970s and 1980s and wrote several books on the supernatural. They were involved in several famous paranormal investigations, such as The Amityville Horror and the Enfield Poltergeist. They were the inspiration behind the Conjuring movie franchise and its spinoffs. They were played by actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

The Conjuring: Last Rites set to hit theatres in 2025

The final film in the franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is based on Ed and Lorraine Warren's investigations into the Smurl Haunting, where a family from Pennsylvania claimed their house was haunted by a demonic entity. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 5, 2025.