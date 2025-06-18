/Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Lily of Modern Family, comes out as bi sexual

Modern Family’s Lily just came out as bisexual. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who is best known for playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the beloved sitcom, took to her Instagram account to share the news on Monday. Aubrey took the help of her show, Modern Family to make the announcement.

The actress lip-synced to a scene from the sitcom that featured her and her screen dad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofia Vergara.



In the scene, Sofia's Gloria cries, "You are Vietnamese," to which a young Lily says, “No, I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!” Meanwhile, Lily's dad Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse) adds, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"

Aubrey lip-synced Lily's lines in the video post and giggled. “People keep joking so much about me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi),” read the words on the video. In the caption, she wrote, “happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe”

Check out Aubrey’s post here

Fans react



Fans took to the comment section to react on the news. One commented, “Omgggg Cam and Mitch would be so happy!” A second fan said, “Coming out to this audio is truly iconic!” “Like fathers like daughter," commented another fan, referring to Lily's dads,- the gay couple Mitchell and Cameron in the show. “Happy pride, girlie!” wished another fan.

Modern Family aired from 2009 to 2020 and earned as many as 22 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Best Comedy Series. The show revolved around the lives of three diverse families in suburban Los Angeles, with all of them related through the patriarch Jay Pritchett. It also starred Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler, and Ariel Winter.