Oscars 2020: Did the Academy by mistake announce the winners list on Twitter?

With just a few days left for Hollywood's biggest night- Oscar Awards to commence, fans across the world a feverishly predicting the winners. The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony on Sunday- and the big reveal of who wins the top prize of best film is perhaps one of the most anticipated moments of the ceremony.



On Tuesday, though, the official Twitter handle of the Academy seemed to have tweeted its predictions which made fans believe that the Academy had inadvertently let out the winners list.



The Academy had in fact invited fans to make their own Oscar predictions- and due to a technical glitch- a prediction list got tweeted from the official handle of the Oscars!



The tweet was eventually removed and the Academy clarified about the glitch in a new tweet. "We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have! A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account. They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday."

The prediction list that went viral on Twitter had Meanwhile, 'Parasite' named as Best Picture, '1917‘s' Sam Mendes for Best Director, 'Joker‘s' Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor, 'Judy‘s' Renee Zellweger for Best Actress, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s' Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor, and 'Marriage Story‘s' Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress.



Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' and Sam Mendes' '1917' seems to be the frontrunners of the Best Picture award as both been earning top prizes this award season. Will Oscar follow the same pattern or will it throw in a surprise. Guess, we will have to wait till Sunday to get the answer.