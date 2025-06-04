Hina Khan marries long-time beau Rocky Jaiswal, see pics

Popular TV actress Hina Khan married her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswa,l on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The actress shared photos from the intimate celebrations on social media on Wednesday, much to the delight of her fans.



Hina shared a series of photos of the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope, and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound (sic)."



The actress wore an opal green saree by designer Manish Malhotra with a baby pink veil for her wedding. The highlight of the entire outfit remained Hina and Rocky’s names embossed on it. The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms from Manish Malhotra jewellery.



Her groom, Rocky Jaiswal wore a Manish Malhotra’s signature kurta in shades of ivory and silver to match Hina’s look.



One of the pictures captured Jaiswal gently tying an anklet around Hina’s feet, while another featured the two signing the marriage certificate. Another one had Hina planting a kiss on his nose.



The two had been dating for over 13 years. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal first crossed paths on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the role of Akshara and Jaiswal worked as the supervising producer.



The couple made their relationship public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support. Hina has also featured in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay among other shows. When Hina was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2024, the actress had thanked her beau for being a pillar of support through her treatment.