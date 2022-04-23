Heropanti 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff & Nawazuddin Siddiqui promises action-packed movie

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in the year 2014 with the action drama 'Heropanti' and now after almost 8 years, he's returning with the sequel of the movie and this time there's a lot more drama.



The movie which is directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist, Amrita Singh and others.



The trailer starts off with Amrita, praying for her son Babloo. In the starting, Shroff's character is away from the bad world of villains, but soon he makes his entry stats his fight against Siddiqui's character Laila./



The trailer is full of high octane sequences with Tiger taking his stunt game to next level. Meanwhile, Siddiqui will again impress the audience with his villainous role.



Watch:

The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.



The first part of the movie was directed by Sabbir Khan and marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.



After getting delayed several times due to covid-19, the movie will now release on April 29.