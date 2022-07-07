Hayden Panettiere talks about her addiction battle, career & more, 'I was on top of the world and I ruined It'

In the past, we have seen how celebrities have shared their secret battles with the world. Now, adding another name to the list is actress Hayden Panettiere. In her recent interview with People, the actress talked about her alcohol and drug addiction that affected her career.

''I was on top of the world and I ruined it,” she told People. “I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens.”



The 32-year-old actress further added, "I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest.''



In the starting, her career was blossoming everything was going good until she got addicted to alcohol, drugs and everything went out of hand, the actress recalled, "My saving grace is that I couldn't be messy while on set and working,"

At the age of 16, Hayden landed the lead role of Claire Bennet on the NBC superhero series 'Heroe'.



She added, "But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without."



Hayden went through trauma therapy and treatment last year.



At the age of 15, someone offered her 'Happy pills' before the red carpets that make Hayden ''peppy during interviews." She added, "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."



Hayden, who will reprise her role of Kirby Reed in the fourthcoming 'Scream' film, further talks about her journey toward sobriety and said,

"This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," says Panettiere. ''But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."