'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint expecting first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint is expecting his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome.



On Thursday, the Groomee's growing baby bump was snapped when the couple was out in North London. The couple has not officially announced the news.

Watch: Selena Gomez searching for a perfect date in her new song 'Boyfriend



“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a rep confirmed the news later to an agency.

Meet Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee: The doctor who's reporting back to work in London amid pandemic



They have been knowing each other for over a decade, and there have been marriage rumours after they were spotted wearing gold bands on their fingers.



Grint, who gained fame by playing Ron Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' series was 11 when he was cast in the first film. He has also appeared in several TV series.