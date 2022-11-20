Handwritten love Letters written by Bob Dylan sold for $670K at auction

Love letters written by rock star Bob Dylan to his high school lover have been sold for a whopping price of nearly $670,000. The letter penned by Bob has been sold to the well-known Portuguese bookshop, Livraria Lello.



Bob, 81, wrote letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt in the late 50s. In the letter, Dylan expressed his love for Barbara as he shared his dreams with her.



The letters were written when the rock legend was known as Bob Zimmerman. And, interestingly, in the notes, Bob has also shared how he plans to change his name in the future and is hoping to sell millions of records one day.



The bookshop plans to keep 42 handwritten letters totalling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday, reports AP.