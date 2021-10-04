Guess the names? Will Smith picks worst and best films of his career

Will Smith in reviewing his film career. Smith opened up about the best and worst movies of his career. In a recent interview with GQ, the star opened up about his career and revealed his top picks.



While promoting his upcoming film 'King Richard', the 53-year-old megastar looked back at his career and revealed his inner thoughts.



Smith participated in GQ‘s 'Actually Me' series, and was asked, “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?”

Daniel Craig starrer ‘No Time to Die’ storms international box office



Giving the quick response, he said, “For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first 'Men in Black' and 'Pursuit of Happyness'. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”



For the worst, he said, “I don’t know, 'Wild Wild West' is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it,” he added. The movie won received eight nominations at the Razzies and won five of those awards.

Aryan Khan to remain in NCB's custody till October 7, bail denied



In the GQ interview, he spoke about his personal life and broke his silence on wife Jada Pinket Smith’s extra-marital affair, “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.” He said.