Grammy Awards 2021: Trevor Noah mocks British Royal family drama during his opening monologue

Trevor Noah talked about the biggest news of the month at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Noah, during his opening monologue, made fun of British Royal Family after Meghan and Prince Harry bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. He also took a jibe at Harry Styles and the Americans who stormed the Capitol earlier this year.



Noah Kicked off the annual ceremony at the Staples Center in L.A. and trolled the British royal family seconds into his opening monologue.



“This year’s Grammys is going to look a little different, I’m not going to front, the whole thing is going to be pretty different,” he said.



“But it’s going to be even more exciting because our nominees will be sitting at those tables for their awards, so right now there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace,” he said.

Grammy Awards 2021: Performances that rocked the musical night

There has been tension between Meghan - Harry and the royal family since the interview. During her talk with Winfrey, Markle revealed that she thought of suicide when she was living in the U.K. with Harry's family and Buckingham Palace and revealed British Royals discussion about how "dark" her first child would be and before he was born, the royal family decided he would not be given a royal title or royal security. There were "also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Markle claimed.



The ceremony opened with Harry Styles performance, by reminding of it, Noah said, "Tonight, we’ll celebrate music and hopefully forget all of our problems unless one of our problems is getting obsessed with Harry Styles because that’s only going to get worse."

Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift create history; the full list of winners



He also took a sly dig at the Capitol storming, by talking about covid and the last ten years, Noah joked that this year’s event was about celebrating the last ten years of music that got people through the pandemic and “tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol”.

Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion to Doja Cat, the stars who slayed the red carpet



“Rest assured, everyone here is following all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. In fact, this is going to be the rare awards show where the white stuff going up people’s noses is cotton swabs. Pretty safe,” he said.