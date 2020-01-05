'Good Newwz' box office collections: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's film remains steady with Rs 136 crore

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani continue to have a good time with their latest film 'Good Newwz' as it holds steady at the box office. The film is enjoying a one-horse run at the box office and has collected Rs 136 crore. It is Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive film to earn more than Rs 100 crore.

A comedy riot, the film brings back Akshay and Kareena after they have worked together in movies before while Kiara and Diljit Dosanjh make for a cute on-screen couple, seen paired opposite one another for the first time. Read the film's review here.

Overwhelmed with the audience's response, Akshay told IANS, "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation."

'Good Newwz' is the story of two couples, who go to the same hospital for IVF (In vitro fertilisation). Owing to their similar surnames, aka the Batras, the authorities mix-up the sperms which lead to a comedy of errors.

As for the collections, the film is expected to cross Rs 150 crore by this weekend.