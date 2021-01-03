George Clooney thinks this film is worse than 'Batman and Robin'

George Clooney and his fans can never forgive the year 1997, that saw the actor as the masked crusader Batman. While Clooney has self-admittedly called the film a 'stinker', looks like there's another film out there that the actor is not so proud of.



In a recent interview, Clooney said that he is not looking forward to the release of his low budget horror film 'Grizzly II', which was made in the eighties. According to The Sun, the 1983 horror thriller, which was shelved for decades, has Clooney sporting a mullet. His character gets eaten by a bear in the movie.



'Grizzly II' was shot in Hungary when Clooney was 21 years old. It also stars other then-newcomers Charlie Sheen and Laura Dern. Producer Suzanne Nagy is planning a limited release of the movie.



"I haven`t seen it, and I don't know that I want to. It was a bad time for hair and clothes," said the actor.



"I have a sense I have found something that`s worse than 'Batman & Robin'," he shared while referring to his 1997 superhero film that didn`t grab many eyeballs. George Clooney took over the role of Batman after Val Kilmer played the character a single time in ‘Batman Forever’, following Michael Keaton's successful run as Batman in two films directed by Tim Burton.



