George Clooney talks about his bell's palsy diagnosis

In the episode, the host of the show showed some throwback photos of George from his younger years and pointed out how different he looked back then. "George, we happen to have some pictures of you from—this was a little before high school," Kimmel said while showing the photo of George from her teen days. Reacting to the photo, the actor said, "I want to point out that my mother cut my hair."

Then, Jimmy pulled another photo of George out, in which the actor's facial expression looks a little different. And reacting to that, the actor was quick to share that his face was paralyzed.



"Now wait, I want to point out something because you're going to laugh and make a joke. I have Bell's palsy there, and half of my face is paralyzed," the 'Ticket to Paradise' star said.



Later, Clooney took the photo and covered half of the photos and said, "Look at this; watch this."



"If you go like this, on the other side, it's a completely different face. So now make your joke. Come on, funny man. Come on, let me give you my sad face."



Kimmel added, "You know what? I didn't have a joke, George, and you really brought everybody down."



George has earlier talked about his Ball palsy diagnosis, as he shared that in his case it lasted for about nine months and happened when he was in the first year of high school, as per EW.



What is Bell's palsy.?



Bell's palsy is a type of facial paralysis that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. The condition isn't serious, it's only temporary and goes away in a few weeks.