George Clooney directorial 'The Tender Bar' co-starring Ben Affleck gets a release date

George Clooney's upcoming Amazon movie 'The Tender Bar' co-starring Ben Affleck has got a release date now.



The coming-of-age drama will hit theatres in NY and LA on December 17 before a nationwide theatrical release on Dec. 22. The film will be available globally for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

The movie based on author J R Moehringer’s memoir of the same name also stars Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd and more. The 'coming-of-age' story follows the author's teenage years growing up in Long Island as he searches for a father figure among the patrons at his uncle's bar.



In the movie, Sheridan is playing the author Moehringer while Affleck is the uncle. Lily steps into the role of the author's mother, who is also the main female character in the memoir.

The movie is penned by Oscar winner William Monahan ('The Departed', 'The Gambler'). Clooney, who is also directing the movie will also produce the film along with his producing partner Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures banner.