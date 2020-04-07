'Genda Phool' controversy: Badshah pays Rs 5 lakhs to Bengali folk singer Ratan Kahar

After facing severe criticism for his latest song 'Genda Phool', rapper Badshah has now reportedly sent Rs 5 lakh to folk musician Ratan Kahar - who is credited for the lyrics of 'Boroloker Beti Lo' - a song that was the inspiration behind Badshah's new hit.

When the song released in late March, Badhshah was credited for the lyrics of the song. The song, based on the popular Bengali folk song, has vocals by singer Payal Dev and a rap by Badshah. Soon after the song was released, Twitterati pointed out that how the song was lifted from the popular Bengali folk song 'Boro Loker Beti Lo' and does not give credit to the original lyricist Ratan Kahar.



A few days later Badshah had issued a statement that he would want to give the due credit to Kahar and even compensate him but due to the lockdown was unable to contact him.



Now, the latest reports suggest that Badshah has kept his word and the rapper's team was able to get in touch with Kahar on Monday and transferred Rs 5 Lakhs to his account. The folk singer even spoke to the rapper on the phone and invited him to his home in Siuri in West Bengal once the lockdown ends.



Kahar lives in a remote village in Bengal and when he had first heard Badshah's song, he had reportedly told local media that he didn;t have the money to sue the famous Bollywood rapper.



'Genda Phool' music video features Badshah along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez.