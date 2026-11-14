The highly anticipated film about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that has taken North America by storm, is all set to arrive in India.

After creating a sensation across North America and emerging as one of the biggest successes in recent years, You Can See Everything is finally making its way to India.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the critically acclaimed film has crossed $80 million at the North American box office. With its remarkable theatrical success, You Can See Everything now arrives in India, as Sony Pictures India unveils its trailer.

Winning over audiences with a remarkable 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, You Can See Everything has become a major talking point, with its unconventional storytelling and fascinating portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes capturing attention across markets.

The film's remarkable theatrical run, which included over 2,000 sold-out screenings during its opening weekend, further underlines its strong audience response and cultural impact.

Thirty four days before she is sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a sceptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic figure soon unfolds into a mind-bending, three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything, an extraordinary film that takes audiences on an unprecedented journey into the world of Elizabeth Holmes.