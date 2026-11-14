Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Elizabeth Holmes' You Can See Everything to release in India in November; Trailer out now

Elizabeth Holmes' You Can See Everything to release in India in November; Trailer out now

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 14, 2026, 17:49 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 17:49 IST
Elizabeth Holmes' You Can See Everything to release in India in November; Trailer out now

Still from You Can See Everything Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Winning over audiences with a remarkable 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, You Can See Everything has become a major talking point, with its unconventional storytelling and fascinating portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes' capturing attention across markets. 

The highly anticipated film about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that has taken North America by storm, is all set to arrive in India.

After creating a sensation across North America and emerging as one of the biggest successes in recent years, You Can See Everything is finally making its way to India.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the critically acclaimed film has crossed $80 million at the North American box office. With its remarkable theatrical success, You Can See Everything now arrives in India, as Sony Pictures India unveils its trailer.

Also read: KPop Demon Hunters world tour 2027: Venues, tour dates and more

Winning over audiences with a remarkable 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, You Can See Everything has become a major talking point, with its unconventional storytelling and fascinating portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes capturing attention across markets.

The film's remarkable theatrical run, which included over 2,000 sold-out screenings during its opening weekend, further underlines its strong audience response and cultural impact.

Also read: 'It was the worst': Angelina Jolie's daughter suffered from an eating disorder

Thirty four days before she is sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a sceptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic figure soon unfolds into a mind-bending, three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything, an extraordinary film that takes audiences on an unprecedented journey into the world of Elizabeth Holmes.

Produced by A24 Films and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, You Can See Everything is set to release in theatres across India on 27th November, 2026

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics