Following the horrific Pahalgam attack, the Instagram handles of several Pakistani celebrities were banned in India earlier this week. However, the accounts of stars like Fawad Khan and singer Atif Aslam were still accessible.

On Friday, however, Instagram users were no longer able to access the accounts of Atif Aslam and Fawad Khan, indicating that their profiles have now come under the government's radar and have subsequently been banned in the country.

When users tried to access their Instagram accounts, they got the message, reading, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The ban came a day after several netizens pointed out that the accounts of Pakistani stars such as Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan, and Mawra Hocane, were still accessible.



