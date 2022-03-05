Fake heiress Anna Sorokin sues US immigration officials, here's why

Fake German heiress Anna Sorkin has now sued US immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice).



Anna, who scammed victims out of thousands of dollars, sued the US immigration officials over Covid infection, claiming that she contracted the deadly virus after officials denied her multiple requests for a booster shot.

Sorokin's name is among the four plaintiffs in the civil action filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., against ICE, acting Director Tae Johnson, ICE's parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.



"Ms. Sorokin has made multiple requests for a booster shot," according to the lawsuit. "She never received a response."



Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, who is the subject of the popular Netflix series 'Inventing Anna,' was tested positive for Covid in mid-January.



The lawsuit claims Sorokin experienced “a fever, persistent cough, nausea, migraines, and body aches”.

Sorking also has several health problems including "chronic kidney infection as well as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder."

''The plaintiffs are seeking to represent a nationwide class of detainees who are 55 or older or who have medical conditions that place them at higher risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19,'' as per Reuters.



In 2017, she was arrested after defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels, and acquaintances in the United States for a total of $275,000.



In 2019, Sorokin was convicted in New York state court of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services, and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies)