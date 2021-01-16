Ethan Hawke to play the villain in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Ethan Hawke is set to enter the superhero genre with upcoming Marvel Studios series 'Moon Knight'. Hawke, known for the critically-acclaimed star of movies such as 'Reality Bites', Richard Linklater's 'Before' trilogy, and 'Boyhood', will be essaying the villain in the series.

The show, which will debut on streamer Disney Plus, will feature Oscar Isaac in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The drama will see Isaac essay the role of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. Ramy actress May Calamawy has also been cast in an undisclosed role.



The details of Hawke's character are yet to be revealed. "Moon Knight" is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.

'Death Note' writer Jeremy Slater has been tapped to serve as the show's head writer and Clash director Mohamed Diab will be co-helming the show along with directing team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry is currently set to run for six episodes. Filming for the show is expected to begin in March, with Budapest being the primary shooting location.



Hawke recently wrapped shooting for filmmaker Robert Eggers'?Viking revenge drama "The Northman", in which he co-stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor-Joy. He last featured in?"The Good Lord Bird", a historical drama he created and starred in

