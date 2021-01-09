Marvel's 'Moon Knight' ropes in indie directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Marvel Studios has signed independent horror filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct episodes of the upcoming series 'Moon Knight' for Disney Plus.



Moon Knight, one of the many new Marvel shows headed to Disney+. Benson and Moorhead are behind great indie genre pics like Resolution, Spring, The Endless, and the recent Synchronic, making Moon Knight the biggest project they’ve been involved with yet. Oscar Isaac is set to star in Moon Knight, which follows “an ex-Marine turned mercenary whose multiple alter egos allow him to better fight crime.”

Benson and Moorhead join the project alongside director Mohamed Diab and showrunner Jeremy Slater. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mohamed Diab will direct the series and serve as showrunner. Benson and Moorhead will direct “several episodes,” while The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is running the writer’s room.



Created in 1975, Moon Knight is like Marvel’s Batman – a millionaire who fights crime using cool gadgets. The character’s alter ego is “Marc Spector, an ex-Marine turned mercenary whose multiple alter egos allow him to better fight crime,” and in the comics, it’s been revealed that Spector is “a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.”

The show is expected to start shooting in Budapest this March.

After the Moon Knight news broke, Moorhead wrote on Twitter: “I still can’t quite wake up from this dream I’m having, that we’re directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It’s really happening.”

Moon Knight will likely hit Disney+ in 2022.